Sunderland looking to secure eye-catching transfer deal ahead of Celtic

Sunderland are still looking to make some more moves before the window slams shut on September 1st.

One man linked with the Black Cats this week is PSG starlet Michut. Trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano previously stated that talks had begun over a deal for the 19-year-old, who is their ‘dream’ midfield target.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on their hunt for Michut.

Football Insider has now said that Sunderland have pushed on and are now in advanced talks over a loan move for Michut. They appear to have moved ahead of Scottish giants Celtic in the chase, with the latest report stating that negotiations could be done ‘in the next hours’.

Michut has been subject of interest from elsewhere this summer, but it is said he is now ‘closing in’ on his Championship move.

Another talented addition…

Although it is said Michut will only arrive on loan, it marks another signing of a promising talent for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have brought down the average age of their squad with a host of youthful additions over the course of the summer transfer window. In fact, the oldest of the new signings is goalkeeper Alex Bass, and he’s only 24.

It marks a promising change in the club’s recruitment, showing that Alex Neil and co are keen to build for the future at the Stadium of Light.

A loan swoop for Michut marks another exciting temporary addition for the club, becoming the second loan addition after Everton’s Ellis Simms.