Sunderland dealt hammer blow as Alex Neil agrees Stoke City switch

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has agreed terms with Stoke City and is now set to become the club’s new manager, James Hunter has reported for Chronicle Live.

Sunderland named Neil as boss earlier this year and his appointment helped catapult the Black Cats back into the Championship.

However, after Stoke City made the decision to part ways with Michael O’Neill, links emerged between the former Norwich City and Preston North End boss and the Potters. The story has moved quickly and shortly after Sunderland’s announcement that he had been given permission to talk with the club, it has emerged that Neil has agreed to leave the club.

Trusted reporter Hunter states for Chronicle Live that Neil has agreed terms with Stoke City to become their new manager.

It makes for a huge blow for Sunderland and an impressive coup for the Potters, snatching one of the division’s best managers.

Polar opposites…

Sunderland fans will be left reeling by the loss of Neil should it go through as expected.

He has the pedigree to lead the club back to the top but he’s now moved on to take up another opportunity with a divisional rival. That has to sting. Neil wasn’t shy in expressing he feels he couldn’t do much more to persuade the club of the need for more signings and now, with less than a week left in the window, he’s heading for Staffordshire.

As for Stoke, this is a really impressive coup. The Potters have languished in this division for too long and a promotion specialist like Neil could be the man to lead them back to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen when an announcement is made, but it seems a matter of time before Sunderland are left managerless.