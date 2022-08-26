Significant development emerges regarding Stoke City’s interest in Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sunderland have given manager Alex Neil permission to speak to Stoke City over their vacant managerial post, as per Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Stoke City are on the hunt for a new manager after making the decision to part ways with Michael O’Neill on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman balanced the books and did well to clear out the deadwood during his tenure. However, expectations have increased as his reign has progressed and after a poor start to this season, O’Neill has been moved on.

Now, the Potters are on the hunt for a new boss and in a shock development, Sunderland have granted Neil permission to speak with the club over the newly vacant post.

Sky Sports reporter Downie revealed the latest on Twitter, stating that while Sunderland are hoping they can hold onto their manager, talks are expected to take place between Neil and Stoke City today.

🚨 Understand Sunderland boss Alex Neil has been given permission to speak to Stoke over their vacant managerial position. O’Neill was sacked by The Potters yesterday, and Neil’s stock is high following an impressive 6 months at #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 26, 2022

Expecting talks to take place between Neil & Stoke today. Terrible timing for Sunderland on the eve of the visit of Norwich. However I’m told Neil isn’t the only manager Stoke are considering #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 26, 2022

A surprise development…

Given just how successful Neil’s time with Sunderland has been so far, it’s a real surprise to see them entertain the possibility of letting him go, especially to a Championship rival.

There has seemingly been some frustration over transfers from Neil, who has said he ‘can’t knock on the door any more’ in his bid to add new additions. However, regardless of any tension, it’s surely in Sunderland’s best interests to maintain the relationship with Neil and fend off interest from Stoke City.

The Potters now look set to hold talks over the vacant post and they will now look to do all they can to tempt Neil away from the Stadium of Light and over to Staffordshire.