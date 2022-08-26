Sheffield Wednesday set sights on Premier League speedster

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest’s Alex Mighten, who could leave the City Ground on loan before the end of the window.

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer transfer window has seen Darren Moore assemble a squad fit for a League One promotion charge.

However, one attribute that the Hillsborough faithful have been keen to see the Owls add is pace going forward. Although astute, most of the current attacking options aren’t blessed with the electric pace that can leave a rival defender in the dust.

Now though, links have emerged to Nottingham Forest’s pacey winger Mighten.

The Star has stated that Sheffield Wednesday are among the sides keen on the 20-year-old, who has fallen down the pecking order after a busy summer transfer window for the Premier League new boys. A loan exit is now possible for Mighten before the window comes to an end.

The Owls may have competition for a deal though. Scottish Premiership side Hearts are also said keen, while Ipswich Town are also ‘reported’ to be interested. Those links seem to stem back to social media speculation though.

Just what Wednesday need?

As highlighted before, a rapid player like Mighten could be the final piece of Wednesday’s attacking jigsaw.

In the eyes of many, their frontline is one already fit to take the Owls back to the Championship. Some pace would bring something new though, something that could be a real terror for League One defenders either from the start or off the bench.

American-born Mighten can operate on either the left or right and already has 66 Nottingham Forest appearances to his name.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck, but Mighten could be the perfect addition to Sheffield Wednesday’s attack.