Sean Dyche’s Stoke City stance emerges as Potters eye current Championship and League One bosses

Stoke City have shortlisted Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder and Bristol Rovers’ Joey Barton as managerial options, TEAMtalk has claimed.

Stoke City made the decision to part ways with Michael O’Neill on Thursday.

Given that the Northern Irish boss has been backed in the transfer window, some have found the timing questionable by the Potters. However, after managing to clear out the squad of some deadwood during his tenure, results have not reached expectations at the club are now on the hunt for a new boss.

Now, insight on Stoke City’s managerial shortlist has emerged from TEAMtalk.

Their new report claims that the Potters have Middlesbrough manager Wilder and Bristol Rovers boss Barton in their sights.

It is stressed that either Boro or the Gas are expected to be interested in letting their respective managers go though, making for an uphill task for the Potters if they want to tempt either Wilder or Barton away from their current positions.

The report adds that Sean Dyche is not believed to be a contender given his desire to wait for a Premier League job.

The rumoured shortlisting of Wilder certainly makes for surprising reading.

He’s not even been in the Middlesbrough job for a year and although their start to the season hasn’t been great, you have to think that Boro will have no interest in letting Wilder go as they bid to mount a promotion push.

As for Barton, it would mark a huge step up for the former Manchester City and Newcastle United midfielder. He’s done a good job in guiding Bristol Rovers back to League One but he’s yet to manage in the Championship, so it would be a gamble bringing him in.

It remains to be seen just who comes in as O’Neill’s replacement though as the Potters look to turn around their fortunes.