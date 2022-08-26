Report shares major development in Sunderland’s pursuit of Brighton ace van Hecke

Van Hecke, 22, has been closely linked with a loan move to Sunderland over the past week or so.

Brighton manager Graham Potter was weighing up the best option for van Hecke, who had featured on the bench in Brighton’s opening two Premier League fixtures.

But Football Insider have now revealed that the Black Cats have agreed a deal for van Hecke who is set to arrive on loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

It comes after summer signing Dan Ballard sustained a significant injury earlier in the month, with Carl Winchester then picking up a knock soon after.

Van Hecke was voted Blackburn Rovers’ Player of the Year last season after his impressive campaign, in which he featured 31 times in the Championship as Rovers secured an 8th place finish.