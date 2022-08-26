Report confirms QPR’s interest in Aston Villa duo

An emerging report from West London Sport has revealed that QPR are keen on Aston Villa pair Cameron Archer and Tim Iroegbunam.

QPR have been fairly active in the summer transfer window so far this season, and it looks like they could yet make a few more captures before the window slams shut next week.

Michael Beale has endured a tough start to life in west London since his summer arrival from Aston Villa.

But the 41-year-old could yet raid his former club for some new faces over the next week or so, after recently revealing that he’d been in talk with Villa officials regarding potential loan deals.

Now, West London Sport have confirmed that QPR ‘are one of a number of Championship sides keen’ on Villa attacker Archer, with Iroegbunam also ‘being discussed’.

Iroegbunam was linked with a potential loan move to QPR earlier in the summer, before it was recently revealed that both he and Archer could now be sent out on loan after starting the season at Villa Park.

A busy few days ahead…

QPR and Beale might not have been planning on being so busy in the final days of the transfer window. But after their slow start to the season, a busy few days might be required.

All summer long, QPR have needed a new striker, and perhaps frustrating for R’s fans, their side continues to be linked with players in other positions.

Whilst the potential signing of Archer would be a huge coup for QPR, Beale really needs an out-and-out no.9 to provide competition for Lyndon Dykes.

The next few days’ business could really dictate QPR’s first season under Beale.

Next up for the R’s is a trip to Watford tomorrow afternoon.