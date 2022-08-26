QPR weighing up move for centre-back after Rangers release

QPR are considering a free transfer move for former Rangers defender Leon Balogun, a report from West London Sport has said.

QPR will be hoping some more fresh additions can make their way through the doors at Loftus Road before the deadline on September 1st.

Mick Beale has added Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal, Ethan Laird, Taylor Richards and Tyler Roberts to his ranks so far this summer. However, business is stopping there, with a new centre-back emerging on their radar.

West London Sport states that the R’s are weighing up a move for experienced centre-back Balogun.

The 34-year-old is without a club after his deal with Rangers came to an end earlier this summer and with another centre-back on the radar, QPR have identified him as a potential target.

Given that Balogun is a free agent, the R’s won’t have to rush to get a deal done before the end of the window. However, the sooner new faces can come in, the better for Beale and co.

An ideal swoop?

There are only four natural senior centre-backs on the books at QPR as it stands, so Balogun will certainly be a welcome addition. It frees Beale to explore the possibility of moving to a back three too, something he has floated previously.

Balogun’s vast experience could be of great value to the other defenders too. The current centre-backs are all between 23 and 26, so although they have plenty of senior experience to their name, Balogun will come in as a wise head to help aid their development.

As a free transfer, it keeps funds free in the budget to bolster other areas too.

It remains to be seen if a move is made, but a swoop for Balogun could be a smart one for Beale and QPR this summer.