Peterborough United’s bid for 23-year-old star accepted, Portsmouth pulled out of chase earlier this summer

Peterborough United have had a bid accepted by Barnet for attacker Ephron Mason-Clark, a report from The News has said.

Peterborough United and Barnet are no strangers to one another.

The Posh and the Bees have done business on plenty of occasions, with current stars Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards both signing from the National League club before going on to become key players at London Road. Now, it seems the League One promotion hopefuls are raiding The Hive once again.

As per a report from The News, Peterborough United have made their move for Barnet forward Mason-Clark.

An agreement has been reached between the two clubs and it will be hoped a move can be wrapped up in due course.

Peterborough United’s League One rivals Portsmouth are said to have held a long-term interest in the 23-year-old. Efforts were made to bring the London-born star to Fratton Park this summer, but Pompey ended up pulling out of the chase after failing to strike a deal.

The perfect Szmodics replacement?

Posh have made no secret of their desire to bring in another versatile attacker after Sammie Szmodics returned to the Championship with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn Rovers.

Losing Szmodics was and is a big blow. However, a move for Mason-Clark will certainly fill the gap left by the departing star.

The Barnet man can play in a wide range of attacking positions, including out on the wing or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder. He’s proven to be a player capable of moving up the leagues with his performances for Barnet and now, it seems that step up beckons.

Peterborough United have developed a whole host of non-league talents in years gone by so it will be hoped Mason-Clark proves to be another big hit at London Road.