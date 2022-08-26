New update emerges on Sunderland’s chase for PSG starlet after €3m bid

Sunderland’s offer of €3m plus add-ons for midfielder Edouard Michut has been rejected by PSG, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil is determined to add some more fresh faces to his ranks before the window slams shut.

PSG starlet Michut has been heavily linked in recent days, with Football Insider stating only this morning (Friday) that the Black Cats had entered advanced talks over a loan deal for the young midfielder.

Now though, a new update has emerged from transfer guru Romano regarding Sunderland’s chase for Michut.

Speaking on Twitter, Romano revealed that the Championship side have now seen an offer of €3m plus add-ons rejected for Michut. The offer also included a 30% sell-on clause but PSG have rebuffed the offer, with an agreement yet to be reached between the two clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected new proposal from Sunderland for Édouard Michut, still no agreement in place. 🇫🇷 #PSG Been told English club were offering €3m fixed fee plus add-ons and 30% sell-on clause also included. pic.twitter.com/8eNhFeuP1v — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2022

A previous update from Romano said Michut is Sunderland’s ‘dream’ target, so they will be hoping to reach a compromise and strike a deal before the window slams shut.

Work to be done…

It remains to be seen just what PSG’s demands are for France youth international Michut, but it makes sense that they’re not ready to let him go on the cheap given the promise he has.

It’s clearly a deal Sunderland are keen to get done and with less than a week now left in the window, progress needs to be made soon if they want to make more fresh additions before the deadline on September 1st.

Michut would be an addition that excites fans and he fits in with the club’s recruitment profile perfectly, so it remains to be seen if the Black Cats return with a new bid for the PSG talent.