‘Never going to be easy’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Luton Town v Sheffield United

Luton Town host Sheffield United in the Championship this evening and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly column.

Luton Town sit in 18th place in the table after five games played, winning one, drawing two and losing two. Nathan Jones’ side have started sluggishly, but their win over Swansea City last weekend may have kicked them into gear. Now after the important victory under their belts, they face the difficult task of facing off against the league leaders.

Sheffield United sit top with 10 points from their five games, winning three, drawing one and losing one during that time. They are the highest scorers in the division and have the opportunity to go four points clear of second-placed Watford on Friday evening.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports’ website, pundit and presenter Prutton had his say on how he thinks the game will pan out. Prutton has opted for a 2-1 away victory with the Blades coming away with all three points.

“Luton grabbed an important win last weekend. It was their first of the season after a slow start. It was never going to be easy to bounce back after the end of last season after all,” he said. “Sheffield United were also beaten play-off semi-finalists, but they have started very well and could extend their lead at the top of the table with a win on Friday night. I think they will do just that.”

Thoughts

Sheffield United have started the stronger of the two sides, and facing off against a Luton Town side who are yet to really get going presents the away side with a strong opportunity to get another three points on the board.

With the Blades at the top and the Hatters languishing down in 18th, Prutton’s verdict of a Sheffield United win looks to be a solid prediction. This would see the visitors go four points clear ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, whilst Luton Town could drop as low as 20th, depending on goal difference, and so could be a big game, even so early in the campaign.

Just one of Luton Town’s five points have come at home this season, whilst only one of Sheffield United’s 10 points have come away. This could be a factor in determining the outcome of tonight’s clash.