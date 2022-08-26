Middlesbrough keen on loan deal for Chelsea outcast, report reveals

Ampadu, 21, has only featured once in the Premier League for Chelsea.

That appearance came way back in the 2017/18 season, with Welsh international Ampadu having since spent time out on loan with the likes of Red Bull Leipzig, Sheffield United and Venezia.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder worked with Ampadu during his time at Bramall Lane in the 2020/21 season, and Football Insider say that Wilder is keen on the midfielder once again.

Their report says that Boro want to bring in the youngster on loan before next week’s transfer deadline, with Chelsea willing to let Ampadu leave on loan for another season.

Middlesbrough recently completed their 10th signing of the summer, bringing in centre-back Matt Clarke from Brighton.

Despite all the new arrivals though, Wilder currently finds his side sitting in 23rd place of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season.