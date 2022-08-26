‘May nick a win’ – Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers host Stoke City on Saturday afternoon and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his prediction for the clash.

Blackburn Rovers come into this one sat in a strong 4th place. However, back-to-back losses in the Championship have highlighted some of the issues Jon Dahl Tomasson could face at Ewood Park, although it will be hoped a midweek win over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup has restored some confidence.

As for Stoke City, they prepare for their trip to Lancashire after making the first sacking of the new season.

The Potters opted to part ways with Michael O’Neill just five games into their campaign. They sit down in 21st with only one win this far and after a busy transfer window, the Northern Irishman failed to live up to increased expectations.

Now, ahead of the two sides’ meeting at Ewood Park, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has backed Stoke City to secure a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers. In his predictions column, he had this to say:

“Blackburn’s early-season optimism has been swiftly quashed by back-to-back defeats. But they are still fourth in the table heading into the weekend and you are always going to have ups and downs in a season.

“Stoke and former manager Michael O’Neil parted ways during the week. They have had a poor start to the season. Though it does seems strange not to give him a little more time after backing him again in the summer. I think the Potters may nick a win here.”

Both in need of a win…

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to pick up three points to get themselves back on track after disappointing performances against Sheffield United and Reading. They could move as high as 1st with a win, with the sole focus on collecting all three points.

A win for Stoke City would see Dean Holden’s interim tenure get off to the perfect start, breathing some much-needed confidence back into the ranks.

It makes for a tricky tie to predict but hopefully those in attendance at Ewood Park will be treated to an entertaining clash.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.