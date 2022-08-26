‘May be in for a tough afternoon’ – Cardiff City vs Preston North End prediction: The72

Cardiff City face a resolute Preston North End in Wales in the Championship this afternoon.

City have made a solid yet unspectacular start to their opening fixtures picking up seven points with wins against Norwich City and Birmingham City the standout moments for Steve Morrison’s side.

The Bluebirds lost to Bristol City in the Severnside Deby last time out, and they will be hoping to bounce back in front of their home crowd, where their two victories have occurred.

Ryan Lowe’s North End have also had a sturdy beginning to the season and are yet to concede a league goal, but a lack of ruthlessness at the other end of the pitch has prevented them from improving on four draws and a win in their first five games.

The Lilywhites hope to keep their clean sheet record intact while finding form in the opposition’s danger area.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“A defeat to neighbours Bristol City will have stung the Bluebirds squad, and a return to the Cardiff City Stadium should give them an advantage as it is where they have gained the majority of their points thus far, but it will be a stern test against a strong Preston outfit.

“Realistically, North End are still a striker short of challenging for the play-offs, but their defensive record is something to build on, and if they continue to nullify the opposition, they will always be in with a chance of getting a positive result.

“I think this might be the game it clicks for Lowe’s side; if Robbie Brady’s continuous supply of quality deliveries into the box are converted, then City may be in for a tough afternoon.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Preston North End

Graham Smeaton

“It’s going to be a tight affair in South Wales. Yes, Cardiff City have home advantage and that aspect of a game should never be discounted. However, I don’t think this will be enough against a well-drilled Preston outfit.

“The Bluebirds will be coming up against a Lilywhites side who should be occupying a position higher in the table. They are unbeaten in the Championship with four draws. They are yet to concede – keeping five clean sheets.

“I just feel that Preston will be a nut too hard to crack for Cardiff City in a low-scoring game.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“Preston’s run of four 0-0 draws in their opening five Championship games certainly makes for a unique start to the season. However, it does make for good reading for Lowe and co, showing the defensive resolution to turn them into play-off contenders.

“Cardiff will be hoping they can use the home backing to their advantage in a bid to prove their own play-off credentials though.

“It makes for another intriguing tie and a tough one to predict, but I’ll go for a narrow away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Preston North End