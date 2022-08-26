Luton Town team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United

Luton Town host Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road in the Championship this evening.

After a disappointing start to the campaign, the Hatters convincingly beat Swansea City last weekend to pick up their first three points of the season. The Bedfordshire side will be aiming to improve upon their consistency in the final third, finding the back of the net just three times in their opening five fixtures.

And the Blades will undoubtedly be looking to continue their strong league form, winning three of their first five matches. The Yorkshire side have been clinical in front of goal recently too, scoring nine times to ensure that they lead the title race early on in the season.

A win for Luton could see them move into the play-off spots, whereas Sheffield United would widen the gap between them and Watford who are currently sitting in second place.

Luton Town team news

Alfie Doughty is currently out of action, injuring his hamstring during a pre-season clash against West Ham United. Playmaker Fred Onyedinma also looks likely to be unavailable as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu suffered a knee injury last season and is still unavailable for selection. James Shea is also sidelined, injuring his knee last season during Luton Town’s fixture against Cardiff City.

Glen Rea is questionable after injuring his knee during his loan spell last season with Wigan Athletic.

Harry Cornick may also not be risked after missing the Hatters’ last three fixtures due to injury. Youngsters Dion Pereira, Carlos Mendes Gomes and veteran Henri Lansbury all suffered injuries a couple of weeks ago and are yet to return to first-team contention.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Potts

Lockyer

Burke

Bell

Clark

Campbell

Bree

Freeman

Morris

Adebayo

Nathan Jones’ side have finally returned to winning ways but may possibly have their work cut out for them against a Sheffield United side that look almost unstoppable at the moment. Luton Town have a plethora of experienced Championship talent available to them but have so far lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris could be key performers in what could be a tough challenge for the Hatters tonight.

The match kicks off at 8pm tonight and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.