‘If any team wins here, it’ll be…’ – Middlesbrough v Swansea City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium this weekend with both sides in need of a win.

Chris Wilder’s Boro are one of just two winless teams left in the Championship, leaving them 23rd.

Expectations were high for the Teesside club this year and talk of a play-off push was rife over the summer. However, their start has been slow and Boro look surprisingly disconnected compared to how they finished last season.

Swansea City aren’t doing much better, sitting 20th in the league. The Welsh club also tipped to push on after last year’s 15th place finish, but it hasn’t really got going for Russell Martin so far. Their only win came against Blackpool and last time out they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Luton Town.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both teams will come into this one hoping this is where their poor form ends. Neither team have been impressive so far and they both have the chance of beating the other this weekend.

“Boro have the home advantage and they’ll be backed well. Wilder will be feeling the pressure now and this isn’t a situation he would have expected to have to contend with this year. Their squad is stronger than their opposition’s and given their draws against Sheffield United and West Brom this season, I feel if any team wins here, it’ll be the hosts.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Swansea City

James Ray

“I expected more from both Middlesbrough and Swansea City in the early stages of the season.

“Swansea’s tendency to waste commanding positions makes them tricky to predict and Boro’s underwhelming form makes them a difficult team to back. It might not be the prettiest game, but both sides are in need of a win here.

“Wilder needs his side to pick up a win and I think they’ll get it here.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“Two poor teams going at it here. Middlesbrough have hit the transfer market hard this summer but they don’t look like a team just yet, whereas Swansea City just look disconnected, at a loss.

“But I think there’ll be a winner here this weekend and I think it’ll be Middlesbrough. I still reckon Boro will be up around the top-six this season and that it’s a matter of time before they start climbing up the table.

“The visit of Swansea is perhaps Wilder’s best chance to claim a win so far this season and whilst it certainly won’t be easy, I think Middlesbrough will win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea City