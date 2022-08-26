Huge development shared in Everton’s pursuit of Blackburn Rovers’ Brereton Diaz 

Everton are closing in on a deal for Blackburn Rovers’ striker Ben Brereton Diaz, reports 90min.

Brereton Diaz finally looks to be on the verge of sealing his Blackburn Rovers exit after a summer of speculation, linking him with a number of Premier League and overseas clubs.

Everton were only mentioned alongside the Chilean international earlier this month, but now 90min say that the Toffees are ‘closing in on a deal’ to sign the 23-year-old.

Their report also says that the deal is worth ‘over £20million’.

Although on the face of it, losing their best player is a blow for Blackburn Rovers, this actually seems like a positive outcome – the club are getting over their £20million valuation, and they’ll now avoid the risk of losing him for free next summer or having sell him for a cut-price fee in January.

And the money could give manager Jon Dahl Tomasson some funding to go out and bolster his side before next week’s transfer deadline.

Moving on…

With Brereton Diaz seemingly closing in on his Ewood Park exit, Blackburn Rovers can now turn their attentions to signing the ‘next Brereton Diaz’.

It took a while for the attacker to become the player he is today. Blackburn though look to have quite a good recruitment team having signed some decent players in the past few seasons, and this summer too, so fans should have faith in the process.

And Tomasson certainly has a couple of areas to bolster before next Thursday’s transfer deadline – at centre-back and now up top.

Brereton Diaz’s exit will take away Blackburn Rovers’ cutting edge in the final third but with £20million set to arrive, the club could yet make a marquee signing or two.

Blackburn Rovers return to action v Stoke City tomorrow afternoon.