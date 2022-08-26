Huddersfield Town poised to seal loan deal for Manchester City prodigy

Huddersfield Town are set to seal a loan move for Manchester City centre-back Luke Mbete, The Athletic’s Richard Sutcliffe has reported.

Huddersfield Town have had to be shrewd in the transfer market this summer, with the majority of their signings coming as loans or free transfers.

Tino Anjorin (Chelsea) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa) are the only temporary arrivals at the John Smith’s Stadium thus far. However, as per The Atheltic reporter Sutcliffe, a third temporary addition is on the cards.

He reports that highly-rated Manchester City defender Mbete is now poised to link up with the Terriers on a loan deal.

Should the youngster come in, he’ll further bolster Danny Schofield’s options at the heart of defence. Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Yuta Nakayama and Will Boyle are the current centre-backs on the books so the proposed arrival of Mbete will leave the Terriers with a strong selection of options at the back.

A good move for all…

Huddersfield Town saw Levi Colwill stand out while on loan from Chelsea last summer so it will be hoped that Mbete can enjoy a similar level of success.

He’s been in and around Pep Guardiola’s first-team for a little while now but has found most of his game time with Manchester City’s U21s. The 18-year-old has 37 U21s appearances to his name while making three senior appearances too.

This will be his first campaign of consistent senior action so it will be hoped that Schofield and co can help his development to further prove why Huddersfield Town can be entrusted with top talents of the future. Mbete is a promising centre-back with a bright future in the game and a Terriers loan stint should only help his development this season.