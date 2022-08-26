Hartlepool United looking into loan deal for Newcastle United midfielder

Hartlepool United are exploring the chances of bringing Newcastle United talent Joe White back to the club for a second time, the Hartlepool Mail has said.

Hartlepool United brought White to the club back in January, bringing him in on loan from Newcastle United to bolster their midfield ranks.

In his time with the Pools, the 19-year-old managed three assists in 16 appearances. He was in and out of the side somewhat but was at his best when deployed in the middle, although he was largely played out on either the left or right-hand side.

Now, in a new report from the Hartlepool Mail, it has been said White remains of interest to the League Two side.

Hartlepool United are claimed to be considering a move to bring the Newcastle United youngster back on loan for a second time. Paul Hartley is keen to add a creative midfielder to his ranks before the window slams shut on September 1st and Carlisle-born White would certainly fit that profile.

He’s a player first-team manager Eddie Howe has been impressed by but it seems unlikely that he’ll be pushing for a first-team role at this stage.

Getting the best out of White…

The Newcastle United midfielder is clearly a talented player and proved to be a tidy midfielder when deployed in the right role.

His ability to play out wide would be of use to Hartley and co but it’s clear to see he’s at his best when played in the middle. If he’s given the chance to play there on a regular basis, he could go on to play an important role for the Pools if a loan reunion can be agreed.

It remains to be seen just how the pursuit pans out though with little time left in the window to strike deals.