Fresh claims emerge on Blackburn Rovers’ bid for Coventry City star

Blackburn Rovers’ bid for Coventry City star Dom Hyam is said to be lower than the £2.5m initially reported.

Blackburn Rovers are in need of more options at the heart of defence. A whole host of names have been linked with the Lancashire outfit over the course of the summer.

The latest name mentioned is Coventry City centre-back Hyam. Football Insider claimed on Thursday that Rovers had made a £2.5m bid for the standout defender and various other outlets have confirmed that he is a player of interest at Ewood Park.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged from Lancs Live regarding the bid from Rovers.

Their new report states that the bid made by Blackburn Rovers is understood to be lower than the fee initially reported. It is also said that the Sky Blues’ position over the offer remains unclear amid their recent reluctance to lose star players to Championship rivals.

One to push for?

In an ideal world, Blackburn Rovers would have concluded their search for centre-backs long ago.

However, with less than a week left in the window, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s options at the back are still looking light on the ground.

It will be hoped that moves can be accelerated over the final stages of the window as clubs are forced into making decisions, but if Coventry City are even slightly open to letting Hyam go, it would be a move worth pursuing for Blackburn Rovers.

He’s been a standout star for the Sky Blues and he’s already proven at this level, making it a low-risk move for Rovers even if it comes at a pretty penny.