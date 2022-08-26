‘Feeling the heat’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Middlesbrough v Swansea City

Middlesbrough host Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship this weekend, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has issued his prediction in his weekly predictions column.

Middlesbrough have endured a tough start to the season, recording no wins in their first five games. They sit in 23rd position, second-bottom only to Coventry City who have played three less games than Chris Wilder’s side.

Despite being one of the highest scoring teams in the division, they have conceded the most goals and they will look to address this when they face off against Swansea City this weekend.

The Swans have had mixed fortunes in their five fixtures so far, winning one, drawing two and losing two during that time. They are just two points above Middlesbrough and sit in 20th position going into their clash this weekend.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter Prutton has opted for a 1-0 win for the home side, which would mean the hosts leapfrog their opponents and record their first victory of the season.

“Five games in and no wins yet for Middlesbrough. They are in the relegation zone and it does not take long for pressure to build at this level. You can be sure that Chris Wilder will be feeling the heat,” he said.

“Swansea have also been pretty poor so far. They were expected to kick on this season, but it has not happened yet. I think this is where Boro will break their duck.”

Thoughts

Middlesbrough were a force at home last season and although they are yet to win this season in any game, they are yet to lose at the Riverside in the 2022/23 campaign. Prutton’s prediction could well come to fruition, but Swansea City won’t be an easy task for Wilder’s side.

The majority of Middlesbrough’s points have come at home this season and this is where they have performed best. Being without a win in five is damaging at any stage of the season but they will need to get a victory quickly if they want to keep pace with the promotion chasing pack, and so this looks to be a hugely important game for the home side, perhaps more so than it is for the visitors.

Swansea City’s one victory came away from home and they will be hoping to replicate that at the Riverside tomorrow. Both Boro’s home form and the Swans’ away form will be a factor in determining the outcome of this one. But it could go either way.