‘Either team has enough to win’ – Sunderland v Norwich City prediction: The72

Sunderland welcome Norwich City to the Stadium of Light in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have surprised many with the start they’ve had. Alex Neil is using his Championship experience to build solid foundations on Wearside. The Scot has been at the helm since February and has only lost two league games since.

The Black Cats now sit 5th in the league, but the task isn’t becoming any easier with the Canaries on the horizon.

Dean Smith’s Norwich City were relegated last season and the Canaries have used the transfer window to strengthen the gaps in their squad. Much like Sunderland, they have brought in a lot of youth who are still adapting to the demands of the second-tier and their first five games has seen them pick up just one point less than their opponents this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland are yet to win or lose at home this season and many would say their two draws have totalled four points dropped from winning positions. The atmosphere at Sunderland is always top draw, but the Canaries won’t be fazed by this.

“Norwich City have a strong squad which will likely finish in or around the top-six this season, but Sunderland won’t be an easy game. With both squads having a lot of youth in them, this one could well come down to which coach manages the game the best and against his former club, Neil will have an extra incentive to come out on top.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Norwich City

James Ray

“After a pretty worrying start, Norwich have looked much improved in their last two games. It’s a squad that has always possessed the talent to be a danger but it’s now about getting the players to show it consistently.

“Sunderland will be no easy task though. Neil knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level and he should come into this one confident of sending his former side home with nothing.

“Both have the means to take all three points, but I anticipate an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“Norwich City look to be getting back on track after a difficult start to the season. Sunderland though look really good this season – they look really at home tin the Championship and I think they’ll definitely achieve at least a top-half finish this season.

“This is an interesting match-up and as always, predicting Saturday lunchtime games is difficult. I think either team has enough to win this game, but who will win it remains to be seen – it could be decided by who grabs the first goal.

“I’ll go for a Sunderland win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-1 Norwich City