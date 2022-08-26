Crystal Palace and Bournemouth’s stance on summer swoop for £12m-rated Bristol City man revealed

An emerging report from Bristol World says that the likes of Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are ‘waiting on’ Antoine Semenyo’s ‘return to fitness before making a move’.

Bristol City ace Semenyo has recently returned from his spell on the sidelines.

The Ghanaian suffered a knee injury in pre-season which looked set to keep him out of action for three months, but he made his return to action against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup this week.

He came off the bench to score the final goal in a 3-1 win for Bristol City.

A report from Bristol World yesterday reiterated Bournemouth and Crystal Palace’s interest in the £12million-rated attacker, with Watford mentioned as a possible destination too.

And now, another report from Bristol World has revealed the condition for a potential swoop from Bournemouth or Crystal Palace – they write that ‘it’s understood clubs are waiting on his [Semenyo’s] return to fitness before making a move’.

A big week ahead…

The transfer window slams shut next Thursday. For Bristol City, the week ahead will be a nervy one as Nigel Pearson wont want to lose his star man before then.

Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are clearly keen on Semenyo – they’ll have done their homework on the player and his injury won’t change their opinion on him, but it might change the timing of a potential move.

Given the fact that Semenyo is yet to feature in the Championship this season, it could push a potential swoop back to the January transfer window perhaps.

But even then, it’d give Pearson a half-season with Semenyo, and if the player can showcase some quality between now and then, it could drive his transfer value right past this £12million mark.

Bristol City return to action v Blackpool tomorrow afternoon.