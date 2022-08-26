Cardiff City close to signing Everton man on loan, report reveals

Cardiff City are close to securing the loan signing of Everton defender Niels Nkounkou, according to a reports in France.

Cardiff City have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window this summer, bringing in 15 new faces on permanent deals and a further two on loan.

Manager Steve Morison is keen to bolster his side’s ranks further too, eyeing up defensive cover after the injuries to both Jamilu Collins and Joel Bagan.

The Bluebirds have identified Nkounkou as a transfer target and are said to be on the verge of signing the Frenchman on a season-long loan, according to French publication L’Equipe.

The 20-year-old is set to sign a new deal at Everton, before being loaned out to secure regular playing time. Having signed from Marseille in the summer of 2020, he has gone on to make seven appearances in the Toffees’ first-team, including two in the Premier League, and has even grabbed an assist during that time.

A coup for Cardiff City…

Nkounkou would arrive in South Wales with plenty of potential. If Morison can get the best out of Nkounkou and he can fulfil some of that potential on loan in the Championship, Cardiff City will be getting a very solid player who can add something different to what is already at their disposal.

The injuries to both Bagan and Collins mean that Nkounkou would likely come straight into contention and could solidify himself as a regular starter very quickly. He will need to take his chance, but if he does he could be a huge asset for the Bluebirds this season.

He can play left-back, left wing-back, left-midfield and as a centre-back, and his versatility will certainly stand him in good stead ahead of his proposed move to the second tier. Even when Bagan and Collins return, Nkounkou could be utilised elsewhere if needed.