‘This one could get ugly’ – Derby County v Peterborough United prediction: The72

Derby County host Peterborough United in a clash between two League One promotion contenders on Saturday afternoon.

Derby County have picked up eight points from their opening five League One games.

Many are tipping Liam Rosenior’s Rams to bounce straight back to the Championship given the wealth of top players at their disposal. However, the goals haven’t exactly flowed yet, managing only three goals in the league. They sit in 8th place as they gear up for the visit of Peterborough United.

The Posh, on the other hand, can’t stop scoring. With 12 goals in five games, they are tied with Portsmouth as the division’s top scorers. Grant McCann’s men have won four games from five and sit in 2nd place as it stands, standing them in good stead for a promotion push of their own.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Derby County and Peterborough United are two sides that should be right up there come the end of the season.

“Rosenior’s Rams have shown an ability to control games, though they need to start converting more chances if they really want to make a statement to the rest of League One. However, I can’t see them winning this one.

“Peterborough United are just electric going forward. Derby’s defence has been tight but with Joe Ward and Jonson Clarke-Harris among those in firing form, I reckon Posh will secure another statement win here.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-2 Peterborough United

Graham Smeaton

“After a horrible campaign last time out in the Championship, Peterborough look to have slipped back into League One mode with ease. Losing Sammy Szmodics doesn’t seem to have affected Grant McCann’s firepower. They are lethal in front of goal, having scored 12 times this season.

“Derby have also adapted back to League One and are more than holding their own. They have only lost the one game and look strong.

“However, the Rams are going up against an explosive Peterborough side – this one could get ugly and could do so quickly.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-3 Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“I’m not sure why Derby County are being written off here. They’ve started steadily under Liam Rosenior and whilst there’s definitely room for improvement, the Rams are unbeaten in their last five in all competitions.

“They’re not scoring so much but they’ve only conceded twice in the league so far this season. Peterborough United have firepower, yes, but Derby are resilient.

“I can see this one being a really cagey affair and I think the Rams could really frustrate Posh tomorrow afternoon.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Peterborough United