‘Can’t see anything other than…’ – Huddersfield Town v West Brom prediction: The72

Huddersfield Town host West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

The Terriers haven’t had a great summer and many predicted the type of start they’ve had to the campaign.

Losing Carlos Corberan and many of their key players who helped them to a 3rd place finish last time out was always going to have detrimental effects – Huddersfield Town have just three points from four games and their fortunes will need to be changed soon if they want to replicate last year’s accomplishments.

Steve Bruce is now in his first full season in charge of the Baggies and he picked up his first win of the Championship season last weekend. Before then, Bruce was under slight pressure after picking up three draws from four, but if last weekend’s performance is anything to go off then his side look to have turned a corner.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Huddersfield Town will do well to mount another promotion push this season, and things aren’t getting easier with a tough-to-beat West Brom team coming up next. The Terriers’ squad, whilst weaker than last season, is under-performing this year and improvements will be required soon.

“Bruce enjoyed an emphatic 5-2 win at The Hawthorns last Saturday and that sort of performance should breed confidence throughout the squad. If they can start turning their draws into wins, then there’s every chance they will be in the promotion conversation this season and given the lack of confidence in Huddersfield Town’s squad, I can’t see anything other than two wins from two for the Baggies.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 West Brom

James Ray

“On paper, West Brom really should have enough to overcome the Terriers and pick up a second consecutive win. They have the quality to be much higher in the division than they are, but I have little faith that Steve Bruce is the man to take them to where they belong.

“Huddersfield Town will strive to make it difficult for the Baggies but I just think the visitors will have too much for Schofield’s side.

“This is one West Brom should win, despite their unconvincing start to the season.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“Everyone seems to have written Huddersfield Town off already this season. Whilst I don’t think they’ll achieve a top-six finish again, I think they’ll stabilise under Schofield, and a decent performance this weekend would be a start.

“It’ll be difficult against a Baggies side who looked to click into gear last weekend though – West Brom have a lot of firepower and they proved against Hull City that they can blow teams away.

“Whilst I’ll still say Huddersfield will be okay this season, I think that West Brom might claim a win here, but it certainly won’t be easy.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 West Brom