Blackpool closing in on permanent swoop for Celtic starlet

Blackpool are looking to seal a permanent deal for 20-year-old Celtic winger Owen Moffat, it has been reported by the Daily Record on Friday morning.

Blackpool’s summer transfer window has been a relatively quiet one. Dominic Thompson is the only permanent addition so far, with Rhys Williams, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini and Theo Corbeanu all arriving on temporary deals.

Now though, as per reports on Scotland, a second permanent signing is moving closer.

It has been said by the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 26.08.22, 08:25) that Blackpool are nearing a deal for Celtic talent Moffat.

Talks are ongoing between the Tangerines and the Bhoys over a permanent transfer, with Michael Appleton looking to bolster his options out wide. He’s down the pecking order at Celtic Park and despite the fact he has two years still left on his contract, it is added that a first-team breakthrough seems unlikely for the youngster.

More on Moffat…

Stirling-born Moffat has spent his entire career with the club, joining the academy back in 2010. He graduated to the B team back in the summer of 2020 and has found most of his game time at that level since.

Moffat, who mainly operates on the left-hand side, has three senior Celtic appearances to his name. His debut came against Ross County in December 2021 in a run of three consecutive appearances.

However, he’s fallen down the ranks since and it seems a move away is now on the cards.

Appleton has shown a penchant for working with and developing young players over his managerial career so it will be hoped Moffat can get to his best under his guide should a move to Blackpool go through.