Blackburn Rovers set sights on swoop for free agent centre-back

Blackburn Rovers have identified free agent Steven Caulker as a possible addition at centre-back, Lancs Live has reported.

Blackburn Rovers are in need of more options at centre-back. Links with a whole host of players are yet to materalise into new signings but with the deadline nearing, the club have no choice but to buck up their ideas and bring in fresh faces.

Speculation circulated on social media regarding interest in former Liverpool and QPR centre-back Caulker this week.

Now, a fresh report from Lancs Live has revealed there is substance behind said links. They state the 30-year-old is a player Blackburn Rovers are interested in after he became a free agent earlier this summer.

Caulker has been plying his trade in Turkey since 2019 and although his time with Fenerbahce didn’t bear much fruit, he was a big hit during spells with Alanyaspor and Gaziantep FK (loan).

Ready for a return to England?

Prior to his Turkish journey, Caulker had spent his entire career playing in the UK.

He has notched up a total of 123 Premier League appearances over the course of his career and even picked up an England in November 2012. He’s since become a Sierra Leone regular, making his debut for the country in January of this year.

Caulker’s form in Turkey has shown he’s a player still capable of playing at a high level and he could prove to be a really smart addition for Blackburn Rovers. The London-born defender’s leadership, experience and towering aerial presence could make him a shrewd signing for Jon Dahl Tomasson and co as they bid to bolster their defensive options.

Given that he’s a free agent, they don’t have to rush to get a deal done before the deadline either. That said though, the sooner Rovers can bring in another centre-back, the better.