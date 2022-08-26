Birmingham City manager issues injury update on Krystian Bielik

Birmingham City signed Bielik from Derby County on a season-long loan earlier in the summer, but the Polish international is still waiting for his Blues debut.

He arrived at St Andrews with an injury and has been working through his recovery ever since. The 24-year-old has missed all of Birmingham City’s fixtures so far this season, including five league games and the Carabao Cup first round clash with Norwich City.

The Blues have started their Championship campaign slowly, winning just one of their five games so far. They will hope to have Bielik back at their disposal as quickly as possible to help catapult them up the table.

Speaking to Birmingham Live ahead of their game against Rotherham United this weekend, manager Eustace gave an update on the Pole’s injury.

“He’s doing really, really well. He’s had a full week in training now so hopefully we can get him back involved at some point in the next week or two,” he said.

“He’s been itching to get out there so it’s been a massive plus for us. You can see his quality on the training field. I think a fit Krystian is certainly one of the best midfielders in the Championship and that is what we’re waiting to see.”

A huge boost for Birmingham City…

The signing of Bielik was a coup for Eustace’s side but it has been unfortunate that he has not yet been able to turn out for Birmingham City as of yet. With a return date in sight this gives them a huge boost.

He was impressive in Derby County’s side last season despite their relegation and he deserves another crack at playing in the second tier. He can bring something different to what is already at Eustace’s disposal and will improve their midfield options upon his return.

The Blues haven’t started how they would have liked and sit in 19th place, Bielik will give them more solidity and stability and will likely come straight into the first-team fold once he is back to full fitness in a few weeks time.