‘Back to winning ways’ – Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host a managerless Stoke City at Ewood Park in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Rovers started their campaign in breathtaking fashion with victories in their opening three games but were brought back down to earth after heavy defeats to Reading and Sheffield United.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side sits 4th in the table and won narrowly against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup during the week to restore some confidence.

The Potters have had a disappointing beginning to their season, culminating in the sacking of manager Michael O’Neill, having gained only four points in their inaugural fixtures.

A sole win against Blackpool has been deemed unsatisfactory by the Stoke board leading to the departure of the Northern Irish boss, with City also crashing out of the Carabao Cup to League One Morecambe.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“Blackburn were a team I fancied to be around the playoffs this time around after missing out with Tony Mowbray last time out, and they have had a strong start under Tomasson despite the collapses in their recent games.

“The Potters are an enigma in many ways with a squad that seems to have a decent blend of experience and youth, but O’Neil has failed to deliver on the promise he showed as manager of his country.

“Rovers should be too strong for an out-of-sorts City side, but if the away team can unlock the goalscoring prowess of Liam Delap, then they may begin to turn their season around, but it will depend on who they can appoint.”

Score Prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Stoke City

Graham Smeaton

“Blackburn Rovers should have a degree of momentum going into this weekend’s clash with Stoke City after getting back to winning ways against Bradford City during the week.

“As for Stoke City, it remains to be seen just what kind of performance they put in after Michael O’Neill was relieved of his duties on Thursday. Last time out, a 1-0 loss at home to Sunderland saw them slump to 21st in the table.

“Blackburn have goals in them, but they also concede as well. It’s the same story for the Potters.

“I anticipate Rovers will return to winning ways in the Championship with Stoke unable to respond to O’Neill’s sacking.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 3-1 Stoke City

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers should feel confident of securing all three points here and getting back to winning ways after faltering in the Championship.

“They aren’t blessed with a deep squad and injuries haven’t done them any favours in the early stages of the window, but I anticipate their attacking talents will have too much for the Potters.

“The bounce of a new manager can’t be overlooked though. Dean Holden is only in on an interim basis but he’s a smart coach and will be determined to prove he deserves the job full-time. However, I think his interim tenure will get off to a losing start.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Stoke City