‘I don’t hold much hope for…’ – Ipswich Town v Barnsley prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Barnsley in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town are hoping the 2022/23 campaign will see them make a long-awaited return to the Championship, and they’ve started off how they mean to go on. Kieran McKenna’s side sit top of the table with four wins from five games.

They’re one of just three still undefeated sides in the division, with Portsmouth and Accrington Stanley also yet to lose.

However, they face a stern test at home to Barnsley this weekend. The Tykes will have promotion ambitions of their own as they embark on a new era under Michael Duff.

It’s been an inconsistent start to the season though, winning twice and losing three of their five games. Barnsley occupy 16th place as they prepare for their trip to Suffolk but a win would be a huge confidence boost for Duff and co.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Ipswich Town were widely regarded as serious promotion contenders before the season began and McKenna’s side are showing exactly why.

“The Tractor Boys have maintained their solid defence while adding some much-needed firepower to their attacking ranks, making for a scary prospect for their League One opponents. However, Barnsley will be determined to pick up a statement win to lift them back up the table following a topsy-turvy start to life under Duff.

“Unfortunately for the Tykes though, I can’t see Ipswich falling to defeat here.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Barnsley

Graham Smeaton

“Ipswich Town finally look like they will be repaying their fans’ faith this season. They have rocketed out to a fantastic start and top the table after five games.

“They seem to be the full package this time around. They are deadly in front of goal and miserly at their own end of the pitch. With teams struggling to both break down and contain the Tractor Boys, I don’t hold much hope for Barnsley in this game.

“I don’t think it’ll be an embarrassment for Michael Duff’s side, but I can’t see them travelling back to South Yorkshire with any of the points.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 3-1 Barnsley

Luke Phelps

“Everything seems to be coming together for Ipswich Town after a tough few seasons. Kieran McKenna has them scoring goals, keeping clean sheets and most importantly, winning games.

“Barnsley don’t look great this season. They’ve started slowly under Michael Duff and are perhaps on a similar journey to Ipswich Town following their Championship relegation last season.

“Given that – two teams at different points on their journey – I can see Ipswich Town claiming a routine home win tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-0 Barnsley