Watford’s Joao Pedro reportedly suffers injury blow as Newcastle United rumours rumble on

An exclusive report from NUFC Blog has revealed that Watford striker Joao Pedro has sustained a ‘slight tear’ in his calf, with the Brazilian set to spend three weeks on the sidelines now.

Pedro, 20, has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United over the past week.

Watford are thought to be mulling over Newcastle United’s most recent £30million bid for the striker, with a number of other Premier League teams said to be monitoring the ongoing situation too.

But NUFC Blog has claimed that Pedro will spend the next three weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a ‘slight tear’ to his calf – Watford manager Rob Edwards has left Pedro out of the last two matchday squads, seemingly because of all the transfer talk surrounding him, but it might now be because of injury.

A spanner in the works?

Pedro’s injury, if it’s to be believed, doesn’t seem like a major one.

Still, whether or not it’d prove to be an obstacle in his potential move to St James’ Park remains to be seen.

It’s not uncommon for teams to sign injured players, so it doesn’t seem that Pedro’s recent injury would completely bring down what is a proposed £30million transfer deal.

For Watford though, they continue to find themselves in a difficult position with Pedro, with the transfer deadline nearing and with the two clubs – Watford and Newcastle United – still seemingly apart in their valuation of Pedro.

It seems like the Hornets might be waiting to see if any other teams can come in and make an offer for Pedro, which could in turn drive the final price tag up.

Watford are next in action against QPR this weekend.