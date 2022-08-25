Update emerges on League Two club’s pursuit of Portsmouth ace

Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman is still of interest to Doncaster Rovers, The News has said, despite the reports being played down by Gary McSheffrey.

Portsmouth have opened the door for Freeman to make an exit before the window slams shut on September 1st.

The experienced defender is out of favour at Fratton Park and Doncaster Rovers have been mentioned as an interested party. However, manager McSheffrey moved to play down the links at the end of last week, stating there had been contact from his agent but admitted they need to prioritise where they use their funds.

Now though, in a new report from The News, it has been said that the League Two side remain keen.

Discussions are said to be taking place over the possibility of a move to Doncaster Rovers for the Portsmouth man, with his preference said to be a return to the North after spells with Swindon Town and Swansea City before his move to Pompey last summer.

Work to do?

If Doncaster Rovers are keen to strike a deal before the end of the window, McSheffrey and co may be hoping for some sort of compromise on the financial aspects of the deal.

He’s been open about his intention to be careful of where they invest their funds but Freeman would be a strong addition to his defence.

The defender has a vast amount of experience in the Championship and his versatility could make him a valuable part of Doncaster Rovers’ starting XI. A move would give him his desired return North too, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck between the two clubs.