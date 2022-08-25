Trusted reporter places Watford alongside Crystal Palace and Bournemouth in pursuit of £12m Championship ace

Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo continues to find himself in transfer headlines, despite having only recently returned from injury.

The Ghana international made his comeback in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe Wanderers last night, coming off the bench to score the Robins’ third goal of the night.

It’s a reminder of how important he is to Nigel Pearson’s plans, but there remains a number of teams interested in Semenyo.

Crystal Palace are the side who’ve been most closely linked this summer. The Eagles look to be eyeing up another attacking addition with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr also a target – Bournemouth have also been mentioned alongside Palace in the race to sign Semenyo this summer.

But in an emerging report for Bristol World, Bristol City insider Gregor MacGregor has added Watford to the list of teams keen on a potential summer deal for Semenyo.

The Hornets were linked with the Bristol City man last January, though nothing came of the rumours.

But MacGregor now says that ‘Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and possibly even Watford are those to keep an eye out for’ as we approach the September 1st transfer deadline, and that Bristol City ‘might be tempted to cash in’ on Semenyo if an offer of £12million or more is tabled.

Could Watford be dark horses in the Semenyo saga?

Watford have already made £20million from the sale of Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest this summer and they could yet make an extra £30million if Joao Pedro seals his move to Newcastle United.

That then could give the Hornets a cool £50million to play with before next Thursday’s transfer deadline, and with Dennis’ exit and Pedro’s potential exit set to leave manager Rob Edwards light up top, an attacking addition might be needed.

And Semenyo would of course be a great addition – he proved himself in the Championship last season with 20 goal contributions (eight goals and 12 assists), but it seems like it’d be a somewhat ambitious pursuit for Watford.

If Palace or even Bournemouth come in for the Bristol City man then it’d offer him an instant route to the Premier League.

But Watford might yet be dark horses in this transfer chase – dark horses with money to spend.