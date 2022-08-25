Swansea City enquire about Aston Villa man

An emerging report from Swansea Independent has revealed that Swansea City have made an enquiry about Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam.

Iroegbunam, 19, was first linked with a move to Swansea City earlier in the summer.

The Swans were named alongside a number of other Championship sides in the race to sign the England U19 man, who now looks like he could be leaving on loan.

A report from BirminghamLive yesterday revealed that Aston Villa will send Iroegbunam out on loan before the September 1st deadline, but only if they can bring in another midfielder before then.

And now, Swansea Independent has revealed that the Swans have made an enquiry regarding the availability of Iroegbunam, who featured three times in the Premier League last season.

Swansea City are also being linked with another midfielder in Wolves’ Luke Cundle, so it seems like the Swans are certainly keen on a central addition before the transfer window slams shut next week.

A waiting game…

Swansea City face a waiting game for Iroegbunam. Villa, if they can bring in a new midfielder, will let Iroegbunam leave on loan, but even then there’s no guarantee that Swansea will win the race for his signature.

Russell Martin looks as though he could be a busy man in the final days of the transfer window, given his side’s poor start to the season.

The Swans seem to be lacking that cutting edge as things stand, and a bit of confidence too. Striker Joel Piroe isn’t looking as sharp as he was last season and there seems to be a bit of glum mood surrounding the club right now.

A few new faces could certainly freshen things up, and bring Swansea City further up the table as to avoid a relegation scrap this season.