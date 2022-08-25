Sunderland agree deal to sign young talent on four-year contract

Bennette, 18, has been linked with a surprise move to Sunderland for the past two weeks or so.

The young Costa Rican international is impressing in his home country, but now looks set for a bit of culture chock with a move to Wearside being lined up.

Football Insider say that the attacker has finally arrived at the club to undergo his medical, after Sunderland managed to agree a fee with his current club.

Bennette will sign a four-year contract with the Black Cats, and looks set to be announced as their latest signing in the coming days.

Will Sunderland get any more deals across the line?

Bennette looks to be more of a signing for the future. He could yet play a decent part in Sunderland’s Championship campaign, but it looks like the club will give him time to adapt to the English game first.

Elsewhere, Sunderland could do with a couple more additions before September 1st, primarily in defence, with Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke having been heavily linked.

That move looks as though it will be decided later on in the window with Brighton boss Graham Potter suggesting that he’s still weighing up what’s best for the young Dutchman.

But it doesn’t seem like Alex Neil needs to make any major additions in the final week of the window – his side have started the season really well and currently find themselves in 5th place of the table after last weekend’s win at Stoke City.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game v Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, and before then, Bennette could yet be announced as a Sunderland player.