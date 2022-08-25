Stoke City make major managerial decision, reporter claims

Stoke City have made the decision to sack manager Michael O’Neill, reporter Mike McGrath has said.

Stoke City boss O’Neill has been under pressure for some time now, though it had been hoped that he could turn the tide following a promising summer transfer window in Staffordshire.

However, with just one win from their opening five Championship games, O’Neill has failed to alleviate the pressure on his shoulders.

Now, as per trusted reporter McGrath, Stoke City have made a significant decision on the Northern Irishman’s fate.

Michael O'Neill has been sacked as Stoke City manager #SCFC more on @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 25, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reporter has said on Twitter that the Potters have made the decision to sack O’Neill as manager. At the time of writing, the club have not confirmed it on any of their official media channels, but it awaits to be seen if they issue an official update amid the emerging reports.

O’Neill has been in charge since November 2019 and his current deal runs until the end of this season.

The right time for a change?

After an underwhelming time in charge of the Potters, many might have thought O’Neill would be relieved of his services sooner.

However, it seems the club wanted to see if he could turn the tide in the early stages of the season following a busy window. But after failing to do so, it looks as though the 53-year-old’s time in charge of Stoke City has come to a close.

It will be hoped that a replacement is lined up and ready to come in and take the helm. It would give them a chance to add some new faces of their own in the final week of the window if needs be, but it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out amid Stoke City’s major decision to part ways with O’Neill.