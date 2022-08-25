Stoke City line up experienced manager to replace Michael O’Neill

Stoke City parted company with manager Michael O’Neill earlier today and they have already lined up a replacement in Sean Dyche, according to a report from The Sun.

Stoke City sit in 21st place after one win in five games and finished last season in 14th after a disappointing campaign under O’Neill. The board now feel is the right time to replace the Northern Irishman as they look to move in a new direction.

With the 53-year-old now shown the exit door, the Potters are eyeing a move for Dyche according to a report from The Sun.

He left Burnley in the latter stages of last season, with Vincent Kompany taking the reigns at Turf Moor in the summer, and the experienced Dyche is available and is said to be Stoke City’s top target to replace O’Neill.

O’Neill’s departure doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise given their results both last season and this season, and it is hugely positive to see they are already lining up a replacement.

For that replacement to be Dyche is a huge coup. He boasts a wealth of experience having got Burnley promoted on two occasions and maintained their Premier League status with ease on numerous occasions, before their unfortunate relegation last time out.

He would be a step up for the Potters and has a unique way of playing which has proven successful in this division in the past. Stoke City fans will be hoping for immediate results and to push up the table in the hopes of even breaking into the top six come the end of the season, which will ultimately be their end goal.

This may be a way off just yet, but if one manager who is currently available is to step in and help them achieve that feat, Dyche could be the most likely candidate.