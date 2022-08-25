Sheffield Wednesday open door for defender and midfielder to make temporary exits

Sheffield Wednesday youngsters Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin have been made available for loan, manager Darren Moore has confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday sent both Hunt and Galvin out on loan last season.

22-year-old midfielder hunt spent time with Grimsby Town and Oldham Athletic while 21-year-old left-back Galvin enjoyed the first half of the campaign with Gloucester City. Both look to have promising futures but it seems chances in the first-team aren’t immediate just yet.

The duo played 45 minutes in the Owls’ Carabao Cup win over Rochdale. First-half belters from Jaden Brown, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran were enough to power Moore’s side to round three.

Now, with the final week of the window now underway, the door has been opened for Hunt and Galvin to move on.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday manager Moore has confirmed that the academy graduates were both subject of enquiries earlier in the window but are now available to head out on loan before September 1st’s deadline. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“The enquiries we’ve had have just been enquiries.

“Things may heat up in this last seven days for the both of them. We’ve made them both available for a loan and they have had enquiries, but they haven’t been followed up. There were a couple where we didn’t feel that the level and standard was right for them, so we turned them down.

“Hopefully in the next seven days we’ll see where they’re at.”

Best for both?

Hunt and Galvin’s performances in Wednesday’s academy have shown they’re both deserving of another campaign in senior football.

A busy summer means there’s not much room for the Owls’ current crop of youngsters to make a first-team breakthrough just yet, so temporary stints away from Hillsborough for the likes of Hunt and Galvin could be best for their development and future first-team prospects.

It remains to be seen just where the Sheffield Wednesday duo end up but with enquiries coming in earlier in the window, it will be hoped that further interest arises before the window slams shut in a weeks’ time.