Sheffield Wednesday boss issues fitness update on Jack Hunt

Sheffield Wednesday have been without Hunt for the last two League One outings, with the 31-year-old missing the 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United and the 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers during that time.

He has been recovering from an illness over the past couple of weeks which has ultimately kept him out of action and manager Moore has provided an update on his fitness, his return date and the nature of the illness to The Yorkshire Post.

“He has been back in training. He was on five days of antibiotics. His energy levels have been depleted so what we are doing is building him back up,” he said.

“Hopefully he will get back in training with the boys on Thursday. We have to get his physicality back to where it was because he had a throat and chest infection.

“He is back on the grass with the sports science so hopefully he will get back in training in the next couple of weeks.”

In Hunt’s absence Liam Palmer as deputised in the right wing-back position, whilst 19-year-old Jay Glover was given a run out in their Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale in midweek. Palmer is expected to continue whilst Hunt recovers, with Glover a back-up.

Hunt is an important player for Sheffield Wednesday and his experience is vital in the first-team fold both in the dressing room and out of the pitch. To have him miss the last couple of games and to still remain sidelined is ultimately a blow, but for him to be on his way back to full fitness is a positive update from Moore.

Palmer has played well in Hunt’s absence but the former Bristol City man will likely come straight back into the first-team picture on his return to full fitness. The Owls will need him fit, available and back to his best to help them in their bid to finish in the top six come the end of the season.

However, Moore won’t want to rush him back prematurely and so he will continue to be monitored even after being deemed in contention to play. Palmer and Glover will fight for the right wing-back slot in the meantime, but Hunt’s return will be a huge boost in the coming weeks.