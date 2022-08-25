Preston North End boss held transfer talks with Wolves boss Lage after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup match, report reveals

An emerging report from Swansea Independent has revealed that Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe held talks with Wolves boss Bruno Lage and midfielder Luke Cundle over a proposed loan move on Tuesday night.

Wolves welcomed Preston North End to Molineux on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League outfit won the game 2-1, throwing Preston out of the cup. But the game was a chance for Lilywhites boss Lowe to have a discussion with the man in the opposing dugout on the night.

Preston have been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Cundle, 20, and Swansea Independent say that Lowe held talks with both Lage and Cundle after Tuesday night’s game.

Reports yesterday revealed that Cundle is set to leave Wolves on loan this month, with Swansea City currently leading the likes of Preston North End, Hull City and Huddersfield Town in this particular transfer chase.

The race for Cundle…

Swansea City still look to be the front-runners to sign Cundle this month, but Preston certainly look as though they’re testing the water.

And Deepdale could yet be a preferred option for Wolves and Cundle, with the Lilywhites having started the season well – much better than Swansea City.

The midfield ranks at Preston could potentially do with another face after seeing so many players leave at the end of last season, so game-time might be readily available for Cundle.

Swansea City though can’t be ruled out just yet, with Russell Martin’s side playing that passing style of play which Premier League managers might want their youngsters to develop in.

But the Swans are struggling so far this season, and Wolves might yet prefer to send Cundle to a side further up the Championship table.