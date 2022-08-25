Preston boss Lowe looking to loan out 24-year-old

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has told Lancs Live that they are hoping to secure a loan exit for Matthew Olosunde.

Since signing for the club last summer Olosunde has played just three times, including a rare start in midweek in Preston’s Carabao Cup clash with Wolves. His other two appearances came as starts in the Championship, both in 1-0 defeats.

Manager Lowe feels his lack of playing time needs to be addressed and so has confirmed that they are looking to loan out the player this summer.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the Lilywhites boss revealed the club are set to sit down and discuss their plans for the player this week, as they hope to secure a temporary exit away from Deepdale for the rest of the campaign or until the January window.

“I think that over the next week he is definitely going to need to go and find some minutes. I will speak to him this week,” he said.

“We spoke to him anyway about it, but it’s just that he’s had no available options to go to, that suit him or us really. I think he needs to get out and play some games, definitely until January, just because it will benefit him in the long run.

“So yeah, if Matt can find something that’ll suit him then it will definitely benefit him. He has been here a little while and I’ve got to say that his attitude every day has been fantastic. He trains well every day; he is not coming in and causing any problems. He gets on with it and speaks to all the lads. He gets on with all of the lads well and is a good kid, but ultimately there is no real room for him and he’s not in the squads at the moment.

“I said to him earlier on in the season that I didn’t want him just sitting around, having weekends off and not doing anything, because he’s a professional footballer. He needs to play some football and that’s what we will be trying hard to do for him over these next few days.”

The best solution for all parties…

For a 24-year-old, he needs to be getting regular minutes out on the pitch. His opportunities at Preston have been very limited, and injuries haven’t helped his situation, but now having returned from injury he finds himself down the pecking order, and so a move away is vital for Olosunde.

The Lilywhites will also benefit as the defender will be getting vital experience and playing time elsewhere. This will put him in good stead to return back at Deepdale a better player and in contention to break into Lowe’s first-team plans.

Lastly, Olosunde’s new loan club would be another beneficiary. He has played for both New York Red Bulls and Manchester United at youth level, and has experience of playing in the Championship with both Rotherham United and Preston, whilst he is also a United States international, and so he can be of good use to a club in the second tier or lower, or even overseas.