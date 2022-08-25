Peterborough United keen to secure future of 27-year-old star

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said Joe Ward will be offered a new contract ‘soon’.

Peterborough United have enjoyed a strong start to the season, with winger Ward playing a key role in their success.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has already notched up one goal and five assists in five League One games. His crosses have been a constant nuisance for League One defenders, providing perfect service for in-form talisman Jonson Clarke-Harris.

His performances have drawn high praise from Posh fans and now, his efforts could be rewarded.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, club chairman and co-owner MacAnthony moved to heap praise on Ward, revealing that he plans on offering the 27-year-old soon. He also stated he believes the Chelmsford-born creator should be playing in the Championship. Here’s what he had to say:

“If Joe stays fit he will be a sure thing for the League One team of the year.

“He is the assist king. The understanding he has with Jonson Clarke-Harris is telepathic. Joe is quick and strong and rinses full-backs when he’s on song. He can score goals as well as create them. He can play as a wing-back or a winger.

“He should be playing in the Championship, but that’s not me inviting attention for him as I want to keep him and I will be offering a new contract soon.”

One to hold onto…

Peterborough United have seen a whole host of star men move onto bigger things in years gone by.

However, that hasn’t been the case this summer and the club will be hoping that continues over the final stages of the window. Ward is among the key players at London Road and, as MacAnthony says, he will be pivotal for Grant McCann’s side this season.

His current deal runs out at the end of this season and on his current form, it’s no wonder the club are keen to secure his future.

Ward is already a firm favourite among the Posh faithful as one of the longest-serving players currently on the books and extending his stay should become a priority once the transfer window slams shut on September 1st.