‘Only one winner’ – Luton Town v Sheffield United prediction: The72

Luton Town host Sheffield United tomorrow evening, kickstarting another weekend of Championship action.

The Hatters haven’t started as well as they would have hoped. Following last season’s play-off campaign, they now sit 18th place with just five points from five games, although it is still very early and a strong run could rocket them back towards the top-six.

Nathan Jones’ side haven’t scored in their last two outings at Kenilworth Road and they will need to see an improvement if they want anything from this one.

The Blades sit top of the league and Paul Heckingbottom’s side seem to be finding their feet. Sheffield United are one of the favourites to go up this year and they haven’t lost since the opening day.

Their squad is full of quality, but it always seems to be consistency that they lack. Following their play-off semi-final defeat last time around, a spot in the top two will be the aim this season.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Both teams come into this one with the ability to win. The visitors undoubtedly have the better squad and are playing the better stuff, but Luton Town have been the feel-good team of the Championship over the past 12 months and everyone now knows they’re capable of the unthinkable.

“The Blades took some time finding their form, but their past two performances against Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland have been displays filled with confidence and belief. Heckingbottom has had a good summer at the helm and some of his squad are hitting their peaks at the right time, so I can only see one winner on Friday night.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 0-2 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“Friday night games are always difficult to predict, and so too are Luton Town. Their last outing saw them win at Swansea City and they looked much more like the team that claimed a play-off spot last season, so Nathan Jones’ side might now have the confidence to really kick-start their campaign.

“But Sheffield United look like the real deal so far this season. They’ve got a really well-rounded and complete team and tomorrow’s game could really give us an indicator of whether their title challengers this season or not.

“Despite the Blades’ recent form, I think this one will be a draw.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-1 Sheffield United

James Ray

“Luton Town are an unpredictable side but picked up a much-needed first win of the season against Swansea City last time out.

“It’s always dangerous writing off the Hatters, but Sheffield United should be confident of taking all three points back to Bramall Lane on Friday. Star performers like Iliman Ndiaye are at the top of their game and after a dominant win over Blackburn Rovers, they should be brimming with confidence heading to Kenilworth Road.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 0-3 Sheffield United