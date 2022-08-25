Newcastle United could pull plug on deal for Watford striker Joao Pedro after new transfer development

Newcastle United are ‘reportedly considering whether or not to pull out’ of the race to sign Watford striker Joao Pedro, a report from Express reads.

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with a move for Watford youngster Pedro, 20, over the past week.

After a bit of back and forth, it seemed like the Magpies have finally met Watford’s valuation of the player, with reports revealing that Eddie Howe’s side had made a £30million bid.

But reports have emerged this morning which claim that Newcastle United have agreed a £60million deal to sign Sweden and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak.

Given that, Express write that Newcastle United are ‘reportedly’ considering whether or not to pull the plug on their deal for Pedro.

At the time of writing, there were no other reports online that suggested Newcastle United could pull out of the Pedro deal, so it might just be speculation given the fact that the Magpies look set to sign Isak.

Elsewhere, NUFC Blog claim that Pedro has sustained a calf year which could keep him sidelined for the next three weeks, in another potential hurdle in this proposed transfer deal.

A fleeting saga…

Watford never looked as though they wanted to part ways with Pedro. They’ve already lost Emmanuel Dennis this summer and almost lost Ismaila Sarr, so losing Pedro would’ve been a real setback for manager Rob Edwards.

But every club has their price. Some reports suggested that Watford wanted up to £35million for Pedro and so the Hornets might have been waiting to see if any clubs could better, or at least match Newcastle United’s £30million offer, in hope of a bidding war commencing.

But Isak’s move to Newcastle United could understandably see Pedro’s move to St James’ Park fall through, in a good bit of news for Watford, but a disappointing piece of news for Pedro who was said to be keen on the move.

Watford face QPR in the Championship this weekend.