Journalist says Aston Villa man is a top target for Burnley, with Watford also keen on the player

Burnley are keen on a potential loan deal for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer, claims journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Burnley look to be in the market for a new attacking addition before next week’s transfer deadline.

Vincent Kompany has signed a horde of new players this summer, but no out-and-out striker.

Archer, whilst perhaps more of a winger than a no.9, proved to be prolific in the Championship last season, scoring seven in 20 league outings on loan with Preston North End during the second half of the campaign.

He’s recently been tipped to leave on loan this summer, providing Aston Villa can bring in another attacking addition, and Watford has been mentioned as a potential destination.

The Hornets were set to take Archer on loan as part of the deal which would’ve seen Ismaila Sarr head to Villa Park, but that move broke down.

Watford remain interested, but Tavolieri now claims that Burnley have identified Archer as a ‘top target’.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔴 #BurnleyFC has pointed Cameron #Archer as top-target for their recruitment in attack ! The striker of #AVFC could be loaned to #Burnley with NO option to buy. Talks ongoing as #Archer has recently renewal his contract at #AstonVilla.

⏳ To be continued. #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/4fQ3zhHyR7 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) August 24, 2022

Archer to Turf Moor – a realistic option?

The first thing to note is that Archer may not even go out on loan this month – it all depends on whether Villa can bring in another attacker, or whether Steven Gerrard will simply decide to send Archer out on loan anyway.

He’s featured once in the Premier League so far this season. For Archer though, regular game-time is what’s needed at this stage in his career, and after his impressive spell in the Championship last season, the second-tier looks to be his level.

It’d be a really exciting signing for Burnley, but Villa may be weary of how many similar players Kompany already has at Turf Moor, which could potentially limit Archer’s game-time compared to, say, if Archer went to Watford.

There’ll be plenty of teams watching over Archer’s situation too, with the Villa man looking set to be one of the more in-demand names in England over the next few days.