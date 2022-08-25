Hull City set to sign released Fulham defender

Hull City are set to secure the signing of free agent defender Cyrus Christie, according to Will Unwin of The Guardian.

Hull City have had a very busy transfer window so far this summer, bringing in 13 new players on permanent deals and a further two players on season-long loans.

Manager Shota Arveladze isn’t finished bolstering his squad however, and is set to raid the free agent market yet again with the acquisition of Christie.

The 29-year-old was recently released by Fulham and is searching for a new club, and will join the Tigers on a free transfer to compete with first-choice Lewis Coyle, as well as Josh Emmanuel and Randell Williams at full-back.

He will join up with former teammate Jean-Michael Seri, who also signed from Fulham following the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage.

A solid addition to the Hull City ranks…

Christie would arrive at the MKM Stadium as a leader and someone who can use his experience to his advantage. Having played for Derby County, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Swansea in the second tier, as well as a stint in the Premier League with the Cottagers, this will stand him in good stead and improve the Hull City ranks both on and off the pitch.

Although he may not be playing week-in week out in place of Coyle, Christie does provide vital competition for places, more so than the back-ups to the regular starter at present. Any slip ups or off-weeks for Coyle and the 29-year-old will be pushing for a starting berth.

The Republic of Ireland international is also something different to what is already at manager Arveladze’s disposal, not just in terms of his experience, but in his marauding full-back playing style. He can provide a threat going forwards, but is also very competent defensively.