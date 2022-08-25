Gary Rowett reveals injury may have scuppered Millwall’s transfer plan for forward

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has admitted Nana Boateng’s ankle ligament injury scuppered plans for the talented forward to head out on loan this summer.

Millwall starlet Boateng was in and around the first-team at The Den midway through last season.

He was an unused substitute against Coventry City and Bristol City and made his first-team debut off the bench against Crystal Palace. However, the momentum he had built up was halted after picking up an ankle injury in March.

Now, it has emerged from Rowett that the blow looks to have scuppered their plans for him heading into the new season.

As quoted by News At Den, the Millwall boss stated that the club were hoping that they could send him out on loan this summer, though he admitted that it is now ‘likely’ that he will stay in South London until January as he continues to recover and rebuild his fitness.

“He’s a good young player, he’s done really well for us,” Rowett said.

“We were hoping to get him out on loan this season, but that might be difficult before this window because of his injury.

“We’ll assess it as we go along, but it’s likely that he’ll stay here until January and then we’ll reassess when he’s fit and back playing. He’s been really unfortunate.”

There was good news on his road to recovery though. Rowett stated Boateng is ‘making good progress’ after coming out of a protective boot.

The path to the first-team…

Rowett hasn’t been afraid to entrust youngsters during his time in charge at The Den.

Billy Mitchell and Danny McNamara have been first-team regulars for some time now and it seems forward Tyler Burey is on the same path to a place in Rowett’s plans in the long-term. Boateng will be hoping to follow in their footsteps once fully fit too.

However, it will be interesting to see if they revisit the possibility of loaning him out again in January once he has returned to full fitness.

Until then, the focus will be on protecting the 19-year-old’s development as he bids to forge a successful career with the Lions.