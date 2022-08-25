Everton’s stance on Blackburn Rovers’ Brereton Diaz detailed – potential Chelsea transfer could play a part in the move

Everton are ‘yet to firm up their interest’ in Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz, says Lancashire Telegraph’s Rich Sharpe.

Everton have been linked with a move for Brereton Diaz of late.

Reports last week credited the Toffees with an interest, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his Daily Briefing today that the Chilean is an option for Frank Lampard.

But Sharpe writes that a deal is not close.

He goes on to mention that Lampard ‘would prefer to secure a more Premier League proven option’ and that Anthony Gordon’s links to Chelsea could ‘further increase Everton’s need for reinforcements’, but that Brereton Diaz only remains an option at this point.

Brereton Diaz has scored twice and assisted once in his opening five Championship appearances this season, after netting 22 times in the second tier last season.

He’s out of contract next summer and is said to be uninterested in discussing a potential renewal.

A new front-runner?

Brereton Diaz has been linked with a number of clubs over the summer. There’s seemingly been teams more keen than others at times, and right now it seems like Everton are being linked the most closely.

But Brereton Diaz does’t seem to be a priority option for the Toffees, he seems like a back-up option if Lampard fails to bring in other transfer targets.

Whether Brereton Diaz would want to go to Goodison Park to potentially play as a back-up striker remains to be seen – given his stance on a contract renewal though, it seems like Brereton Diaz would jump at any chance to leave Ewood Park this summer.

For Blackburn Rovers, they continue to find themselves in a difficult position, and they might yet be resigned to whatever outcome plays out, whether that be making a tidy profit on the player or losing him for free next summer.