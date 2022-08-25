Club pull out of deal for Peterborough United man

Peterborough United’s Idris Kanu has seen a move away from the club fall through after a team pulled out of a deal for the versatile winger.

Peterborough United confirmed at the end of last season that a number of players had been made available for transfer.

Among them was out of favour 22-year-old Kanu. He had spent the second half of the season on loan with Northampton Town after failing to break back into the starting XI and with first-team prospects not on the horizon, the door has been opened for him to move on.

However, it seems the Sierra Leone international won’t be moving on just yet.

The Peterborough Telegraph reports that an unnamed club have pulled out of a deal to sign Kanu. He travelled to meet said club before they opted against a deal.

It remains unknown just who the club was, but Burton Albion were said to have agreed a move to sign Kanu last week (Football Insider, Transfer Live, 18.08.22, 09:47).

The wait goes on…

With just a week left before the window slams shut until January, the hunt to find Kanu and new club looks set to be dragged on.

He remains a promising talent although his time with Posh hasn’t gone quite as many would have hoped. Kanu arrived from Aldershot Town as an exciting young striker but he hasn’t been able to maximise his potential at London Road, managing just three goals and four assists in 69 games.

He can play anywhere across the front three and as a right wing-back if needs be, so his versatility could make him a valuable player at EFL level. However, it remains to be seen just where he ends up as the end of the window nears.